PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

You can not only listen to the Community Connection with Tina Cosby on AM 1310, 92.7 FM, 95.1 The Light, and here on PraiseIndy.com, but you can also listen wherever you check out your favorite podcasts!

Make sure you rate, like, and subscribe to Community Connection with Tina Cosby on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and more!

Also On AM 1310: The Light: