Medical Helicopter Crashed

A medical helicopter has crashed in Drexel Hill next to the Drexel Hill United Methodist Church at Burmont Road and Bloomfield Avenue.

As of now, four people including an infant are reported to have been injured when the medical helicopter crashed down next to the church this Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said that three adults, including the pilot and crew members, and one infant were aboard the medevac helicopter en route to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia when it hit the church building.

According to reports from the Citizens app, the passengers aboard the manifest were able to exit the helicopter on their own and have been transported to local hospitals with injuries that are not considered life threatening injuries.

“It’s a miracle. It’s an absolute miracle,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy M. Bernhardt.

As a result of the helicopter crash, several cars got into an accident.

This story on the incident is still developing.

