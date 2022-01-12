PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Take Action! Click here to learn more from Indiana State Teachers Association

The conversation around Critical Race Theory in schools has been a hot topic across the nation and currently here in Indianapolis. Indiana House Bill 1134 Education Matters was written in response to the debates over CRT is and the inclusion of diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and social-emotional learning.

However, State Senator Scott Baldwin is defending Senate Bill 167 which parallels House Bill 1134 Education Matters. Indiana House Bill 167 aims to censor how and what our teachers teach in the classroom. Every child deserves an accurate and honest education regardless of the color of their skin or zip code.

If you have concerns or questions call House Speaker Todd Huston at 317-232-9677 to oppose House Bill 1134 titled Education Matters. Take action for our students and educators! They aren’t political pawns. They are our future and we must protect it!

Source | WTHR Channel 13, WPTA 21

Bill Aims To Ban Critical Race Theory From Indiana Schools was originally published on wtlcfm.com

