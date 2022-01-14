Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: A Timeline For Your Goals

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

Procrastination is one of the biggest ways to deter a dream, which is why it’s so important to not only make plans for success but also set deadlines on when to get them accomplished.

Today’s motivational minute in “Wake Up & Win” sees Dr. Willie Jolley explaining the benefits of setting a date on goals that will lead you towards the life you dream of.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Putting stuff off until tomorrow, or the next day or the day after that, isn’t something that’s practiced among great achievers. By making compelling goals for yourself, even if that means leaving your comfort zone to become a better person overall, anything you wish to accomplish will simply be at your grasp with the right determination.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

See why it’s important to set a timeline for your goals by listening to “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: A Timeline For Your Goals  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 5 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 5 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 6 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 6 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 6 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close