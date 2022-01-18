Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

New Year, New Job: Coach Shaun D’s Tips For Interviewing, Resume Writing, & Job Readiness

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

As we continue through the first month of 2022, some people may be considering making some life changes, and that may include a change of scenery in your professional life.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Coach Shaun D, a development coach and motivational speaker checks in with Erica Campbell to offer up some advice for those individuals who feel like with the new year, it may be time for a new job.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

She explains how you can achieve this goal with some advice for interviewing, resume writing, and job readiness. Specifically, with how everything in the world has changed due to the pandemic, the interviewing process for 2022 is different than it was even just two years ago.

Take a listen, and go out and use some of these useful tips to find yourself a new job for the new year!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

 

New Year, New Job: Coach Shaun D’s Tips For Interviewing, Resume Writing, & Job Readiness  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 5 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 6 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 6 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 6 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 6 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 6 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close