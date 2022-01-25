Celebrity News
Too Cute: Wizards Players' Kids Introduce Their Dads On The Big Screen For Sundays Game

Bradley Beal & Son Duece Beal

Every year the Washington Wizards dedicate a game to the kids in the DMV called ‘Kids Night’. There are special activities for them to enjoy like face painting, treats and good times from beginning to end. During the starting line-ups for Sunday’s game (1/23/22) the Wizards organization decided to do something a little different!

The players were surprised with the voices of their children announcing their names! During the starting line ups; Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie, Martrez Harrell and a few other players had the joy of this moment. I asked Beal after the game what it meant to him to have his sons introduce him, “That definitely made my day for sure…they did a really good job too so maybe that the future for them in that space”

Kids are just so cute!

