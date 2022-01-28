Obituaries
Black Voters Are All Dressed Up With Nowhere To Go

The normalization of thinly veiled white power fascism is becoming unbearable. The divide is not political, it’s moral.

Black Voters Matter Event At Tougallo College In Jackson Mississippi

People attend a Black Voters Matter event at Tougaloo College on June 19, 2021 in Jackson, Mississippi. | Source: The Washington Post / Getty

My mother is a ‘Delta Dear’ – which means she’s been a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc for over 50 years. Most of the women in my family are also Deltas – which means their Founder’s Day is practically a holiday on my calendar.

This past weekend, regional chapters of the sorority celebrated their 1913 birth virtually. It was an emotional event because their newly appointed National President, Cheryl A. Hickman, suddenly passed away a few days prior. The occasion was deemed worthy enough for White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to drop a mention, mainly because the Democratic Party recognizes the unifying push that came from Black sororities during the election of President Biden, and in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is an AKA.

As my mother adorned herself in logo insignia red wardrobe and accessorized in elephant accents for the Zoom attendance, I overheard one of the Regional Directors crystalize what most Black people feel about the current state of the John Lewis voting rights bill not being passed – it’s not just two U.S. Senators blocking the bill, it’s 52!

While everyone focuses on Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema holding out, very little energy is given to the Republicans who are not in favor, especially the remaining 16 who supported the Voting Rights Act when President George W. Bush extended it in 2006. Would these same Senators be able to look John Lewis in the eye if he were still alive? Or maybe they actually voted against their will under Bush?

So here we are, back on Edmund Pettus Bridge as Republicans propose gerrymandered tolls. The days of party favors are over. Despite Georgia residents going the extra uphill mile to deliver vote TWO Democrats to the Senate, Republicans simply used their corporate utility belt to induce two other Dems to the dark (money) side.

In addition to chameleons, Black people know we can’t count on skin folk like Sen. Tim Scott to do the right thing from the sunken place. We have more faith in Mitt Romney. But the normalization of thinly veiled white power fascism is becoming unbearable. The divide is not political, it’s moral.

How you were raised is important to how you act in public. I think about my mother and mothers who have the sisterhood of sorority. I think about the mothers of people like Tim Scott, Justice Clarence Thomas or that son of a Mitch, Daniel Cameron. I wonder what pride means to each mother and son. I think of villages, neighborhoods, blocks and backyard barbeques. I think about the codes of conduct and responsibility that goes into raising men. I think of the collective power of Black women.

 

At the end of 2021, ESPN posted an old hall of shame highlight that happened in 2015. During a Pittsburgh Penguins game, the coach threw a puck over the partition to a fan. It was intended for a little boy and everyone in the surrounding crowd understood the defining moment. All but one grown (white) man, who intercepted the puck, placed it his pocket and calmly sat back down like he had done nothing wrong. The evil act quickly made rounds as a feel-good story because the home team gifted the boy with a puck and hockey jersey.

 

The video sickens me every time I watch and the publicity spin only adds to my nausea. All I see is a sea of white people who let that man get away with a crime against moral decency because he technically didn’t steal. All I know, is that man would have never gotten away with stealing joy from a child if he was surrounded by a “red” sea of Deltas.

During the Martin Luther King Jr Holiday season, people give lip service to the civil rights icon's life and legacy. This year is no exception, with a heated fight for voting rights that has been brewing since Republicans had a majority in the Senate.  A defining moment and opportunity to come together in the spirit of one of the country's leading moral voices, Congressional Republicans refuse to support any effort to restore the Voting Rights Act or create national standards.  Last fall, Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Raphael Warnock and a small group of Democratic Senators reworked the For the People Act into the Freedom to Vote Act to bring some of their Republican colleagues on board. Manchin has been stuck on having voting rights legislation be a bipartisan effort. And yet, even the Republicans who worked with him on the bipartisan infrastructure bill would not budge on putting in place universal standards for all voters. Sixteen Republican Senators currently in office supported the Voting Rights Act when it was last reauthorized in 2006. Sen. Susan Collins was even a co-sponsor.   "One of the most fundamental and significant rights afforded to American citizens is the right to vote. This right must not be hampered or denied to any citizen through discriminatory tactics," said Senator Collins in a statement. "This bill will ensure that the voting rights afforded to all Americans are protected."  While Republicans pretend the current push to pass voting rights legislation is some baseless attempt to "usurp power," it is a continuation of a long-term effort to restrict ballot access. Even before the 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutted some of the protections of the Voting Rights Act, states tried to enact laws limiting access.   But after Shelby County, voting rights legislation has not been able to move forward until now. Republicans who supported subverting democracy in favor of Trump's big lie about the 2020 election and virtually non-existent voter fraud are now trying to claim voting rights legislation as the alleged attack on democracy. Even the opposition to setting aside the filibuster to bring voting rights legislation to the Senate floor for debate and a vote is hypocritical.  In 2017, Republicans used a filibuster rule change to move a Trump SCOTUS nominee forward. And most recently, in a rare move, Sen. Mitch McConnell cooperated with Sen. Chuck Schumer in a procedure to suspend the filibuster for a vote on the debt ceiling.  As much as conservatives love to distort King's quotes and legacy, they may want to heed his words on obstructing progress. During an interview in 1963, the elder King took the issue a particular Senate filibuster threat. Remembering King's legacy, life and work should lead to heading all his words.  "Please share this quote from my father through #MLKDay2022: 'I think the tragedy is that we have a Congress with a Senate that has a minority of misguided senators who will use the filibuster to keep the majority of people from even voting.' @LeaderMcConnell @SenatorSinema," tweeted Dr. Bernice King.   https://twitter.com/BerniceKing/status/1481865839557160960?s=20 The awakening after the 2016 and 2018 elections led to more public attention on the fight to protect voting rights and free and fair elections. And now in this defining moment in history, Senators have a choice to make. They can be on the side of Dr. King and the late Rep. John Lewis, another icon they love to name drop. Alternatively, they can be on the side of Bull Connor and other racists who fought hard to undermine free and fair access to the ballot. Continuing to shut down creating national standards makes it clear what side they are on. Almost 152 years since Black voting rights were established by the 15th Amendment, federal intervention to protect voting rights remains essential. Check out this brief timeline of some of the events that have occurred since Congressional Republicans last supported voting rights.    

Black Voters Are All Dressed Up With Nowhere To Go  was originally published on newsone.com

