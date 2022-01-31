Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Joys & Concerns: We Miss You Aunt Kitten! [Watch]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Morning, Mornting’!

God is good (all the time)! All The Time! (GOD IS GOOD!) “GRIFF” shows some concerns with his friends who are fans of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs lost at home to the Cincinnatti Bengals in the AFC Championship yesterday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

But for the joy, “GRIFF” celebrates the life of his Aunt Kitten who passed away last year. The family celebrated the life of Kitten with a balloon release over the weekend.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Joys & Concerns: We Miss You Aunt Kitten! [Watch]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
"When They See Us" World Premiere
57 photos
Videos
Latest
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Shares Adorable Video Of Pregnancy Journey

 4 years ago
01.01.70

#NaptownNewsie: Hollywood’s Biggest Night Is Sunday–It’s The Oscars

 5 years ago
01.09.09

Fantasia Apologizes For Using ‘All Lives Matter’ To…

 5 years ago
01.01.70

Olympian Simone Biles Covers ‘TIME’ Magazine

 6 years ago
01.01.70

MARY J. BLIGE FILES FOR DIVORCE AFTER 12…

 6 years ago
01.01.70

Kelly Price Dragged Over ‘As We Lay’ Performance…

 6 years ago
09.12.92

Tamar Braxton Shuts Down Divorce Rumors With Cute…

 6 years ago
06.03.92

Roland Martin Visits “The Wendy Williams Show” To…

 6 years ago
02.01.92

D.L. Hughley Schools Fox News Anchor Megyn Kelly

 6 years ago
01.30.92

Tamar Braxton Offers Intimate Tour Inside Her Gorgeous…

 6 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close