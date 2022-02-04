Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Do The Work

Get Up Erica
It may come as a shock, but the easiest way of maintaining a happy marriage is quite simple: just do it!

To cap off this week and prepare you for a new one ahead, Dr. Willie Jolley takes a quick minute to explain why the phrase “I Do” is more than just a set of vows you tell your significant other — it’s also a way of life.

Doc Jolley gives an example from when he was a newly married man to show the importance of doing the work that was so beautifully spelled out on your wedding day. In short, you and your partner can foster everlasting love and an unbreakable bond by equally treating each other as royalty and making right by those promises you made to one another with God as a witness.

Learn about doing the work to keep a relationship intact in today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

Photos
