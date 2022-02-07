Indy Black History Makers- How It Started , How It’s Going: Arnold Lee Mickens Jr.

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Arnold Lee Mickens Jr. “Mick” was born October 12, 1972 in Indianapolis, Indiana

He attended IPS and Franklin Township schools. He graduated from Broad Ripple High School in 1991.

He received his BA from Butler University in 1996 and his MA from Indiana State University in 2009.

Arnold had many accomplishments throughout his life. He was an all-state running back and linebacker at Broad Ripple High School. While attending Butler University starting in 1994, he was a two-time football All-American and set 18 NCAA Division I football records. He chartered the AEA Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. while at Butler University also.

In 1996, he played professional football for the Indianapolis Colts.

Arnold made history in 1999 at Brebeuf Preparatory School as the first African American coach, where he also served as Assistant Athletic Director.

From 2001-2009 Arnold was the Assistant Athletic Director, worked as Assistant Discipline Dean and Special Education Teacher at Arsenal Technical High School. In 2008, during his time there he also became the Head Varsity Football Coach.

Arnold served as the Dean of Students at Indiana Math & Science Academy in 2010. His son Allen had the unique opportunity to complete his first year of teaching at the same school his father was the Dean.

2010-2011 Arnold served as Vice- President of Xi Sigma Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. and from 2012-2013 he then served as President of the same chapter

In 2013, he founded Blue Ribbon Educational Services, LLC an educational staffing agency.

In 2017 Arnold was a Guidance Counselor and Head Varsity Football Coach at Washington High School. Arnold’s enthusiasm for football was always evident.

He was currently the Guidance Counselor at Crispus Attacks, his 2021 Senior class achieved the highest graduation rate in IPS.

He was very passionate about education

He took extraordinary pride in being a father and instilled education first in all his children. Arnold loved to drive boats, going fishing, he thought he was the expert griller and would enjoy listening to his old school rap music. He enjoyed traveling, seeing new things, he had a sense of adventure from scuba diving to jumping off cliffs. He enjoyed golf and playing cards with his family and friends. His love went beyond his own, his love was unconditional for his family and friends.