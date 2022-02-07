Meet the 2022 Indy Black History Makers: How it Started How it’s Going

CLOSE
For 2022 we are honoring Indianapolis local black history makers on how it started and how it’s going
1. Indy Black History Makers: How it Started How it’s GoingSource:Radio One Digital
Community Leaders Tony Mason & Samson Levingston
2. Indy Black History Makers: How it Started How it’s GoingSource:Radio One Digital
Public Safety Kendale Adams & Breann Leath
3. Indy Black History Makers: How it Started How it’s GoingSource:Radio One Digital
Sports Arnold Mickens, Jr. & Trayce Jackson-Davis
4. Indy Black History Makers: How it Started How it’s GoingSource:Radio One Digital
Healthcare Dr. Harvey Middleton & Sherron Rogers
5. Indy Black History Makers: How it Started How it’s GoingSource:Radio One Digital
Politics Gregory W. Porter and RaeVen Ridgell
6. Indy Black History Makers: How it Started How it’s GoingSource:Radio One Digital
Business Joyce Q. Rogers, Esq & Portia Baily-Bernard
7. Indy Black History Makers: How it Started How it’s GoingSource:Radio One Digital
Marketing and PR Bruce Bryant and Ashley S. Martin