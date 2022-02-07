HomeBlack History Month

Meet the 2022 Indy Black History Makers: How it Started How it’s Going

For 2022 we are honoring Indianapolis local black history makers on how it started and how it’s going

Community Leaders Tony Mason & Samson Levingston

Public Safety Kendale Adams & Breann Leath

Sports Arnold Mickens, Jr. & Trayce Jackson-Davis

Healthcare Dr. Harvey Middleton & Sherron Rogers

Politics Gregory W. Porter and RaeVen Ridgell

Business Joyce Q. Rogers, Esq & Portia Baily-Bernard

Marketing and PR Bruce Bryant and Ashley S. Martin

