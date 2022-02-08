Indy Black History Makers- How It Started , How It’s Going: Portia Bailey-Bernard

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Portia Bailey-Bernard, a summa cum laude graduate of IU McKinney in 2017, is the Vice President of Indianapolis Economic Development. Bailey-Bernard most recently served as an attorney at Kroger Gardis & Regis and had previously worked at Barnes & Thornburg. She advised businesses and local government entities with respect to state and local government incentives for economic development projects.

Additionally, she assists counties, cities, towns, redevelopment commissions, and other special taxing districts to finance public buildings, infrastructure, and other local public improvements by issuing tax-exempt and taxable bonds. Prior to practicing law, Bailey-Bernard worked for the City of Fishers, Indiana, as a project manager in downtown redevelopment. In that role, she participated in the negotiations and execution of major downtown redevelopment projects in the Nickel Plate District. Additionally, she assisted in the city’s efforts in the expansion of entrepreneurial activities. While an undergraduate at Indiana University, she was a varsity letter winner on the women’s track and field team.