Indy Black History Makers- How It Started , How It’s Going:Ashley S. Martin

Ashley Scott Martin is a mission-driven community builder and her purpose is to connect youth, women, and communities of color to organizations that improve their quality of life. As Founder & CEO of Cerulean Consulting Group, she and her team of multicultural marketers root clients large and small in the principles of both marketing and community – believing wholeheartedly that “we are better together”.

Throughout her career, Martin has received several awards that celebrate her leadership and recognize her talent in the field of marketing/communications. For example, in October of last year, Purdue University recognized her as a Pioneering Woman and in March, Junior Achievement of Central Indiana named her a finalist for one of “Indy’s Best and Brightest” awards.

Outside of work, as a newlywed, Martin enjoys spending time with her husband Carl, their blended family, and their fur baby. Learn more about Martin and Cerulean on their website, http://www.CeruleanConsultingGroup.com.