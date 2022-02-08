Indy Black History Makers- How It Started , How It’s Going:Officer Breann Leath

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Late Officer Breann Leath – posthumous honor

At a young age, Breann accepted Christ into her life. As a born-again Christian, she returns to His loving arms. Breann graduated from Southport High School in 2014, where she served as captain of the dance squad. She had a passion for public service. After graduation, following in her father’s footsteps, Breann enlisted in the Indiana Army National Guard. As a member of the military Honor Guard, she participated at the funerals of veterans and active-duty service members. We extend to her the same solemn dignity that she accorded them when she saluted them and paid them their final respect at their grave.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the military, Breann became a correctional officer at the Indiana Women’s Prison and was featured in the television series Women Behind Bars. It was at this time that Breann resolved to pursue her lifelong passion of becoming a police officer. She joined the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and graduated from the academy in 2018. She served with the department for two and a half years.

She was the middle child by birth. Middle children are thought to be envious–the least bold, the least talkative. That was not the case with Breann. Like her mother, she was direct and outspoken. Like her father, she was generous and inquisitive. She was a leader. She was a veteran. She was a police officer. Breann was the embodiment of civic duty, compassion, loyalty, and respect.

Breann was a glowing light. Her infectious smile and contagious personality brightened every room she entered. As a police officer, she bridged the social and cultural divides within her community by her positivity, her integrity, and her commitment to the safety and well-being of the people she served. This community grieves the loss of their friend. Maya Angelou wrote; ‘Family is more than blood. Families are made of those who you welcome in, share “silent unspeakable memories” with, express vulnerability with, work to climb the highs and lows of life with, and who you love with all your heart.’