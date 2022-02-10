Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell Talks About Upcoming Mary Mary Big Game Performance “I’m Always Walking Through Whatever Door God Opens For Me”

Mary Mary is set to perform “Lift Every Voice” at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. A major moment for the duo to sing in their hometown of Inglewood, California at the biggest game of the year between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. How is Erica preparing for the big performance this weekend?

If Mary Mary wasn’t performing, what would a Big Game party look like at the Campbell house? What do those discounted big game tickets look like? Erica also speaks about not letting this moment be the moment and “I’m always walking through whatever door God opens for me.”

Overall, this will be an amazing experience for Mary Mary, and its fans, especially to see Gospel well represented in front of a worldwide audience. Make sure you Tune in this Sunday to see Mary Mary perform the iconic “Lift Every Voice” at the big game!

Hear more from Erica and “GRIFF” below:

