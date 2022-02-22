PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday February 22nd 2022

1PM – 2PM & 2:30 PM – End of Show – Open Lines On The Ukraine-Russia Crisis

2PM – 2:30 PM – Living Black History Maker Sherron Rogers the Chief Financial Officer and Chief of Strategy at Eskenazi Health Joined Us Live!

We learned how she is making a difference now and what she is planning to do in the future!

Info: https://www.eskenazihealth.edu/news/sherron-rogers-named-chief-financial-officer-and-chief-strategy-officer-for-eskenazi-health?fbclid=IwAR1i9KFSB1uBYkHAwILJzSEI-4KgAd1M4LchJ1t51RaKEOmWr-1hWEMhVnQ

Phone Guest:

Sherron Rogers – Eskenazi HealthChief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer

