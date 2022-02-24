Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Mind Over Matter – The Satchel Paige Story

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Even with just four days left of Black History Month, we’d be remiss to not celebrate until the very end.

In today’s “Wake Up & Win,” Dr. Willie Jolley revisits the inspiring story of Black sports pioneer Satchel Paige as a way of breaking down the concept of mind over matter.

Pitching almost into his 50s, Paige broke ground as the first African American pitcher to make it in the big leagues in addition to being the first African American inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Want to know how he spent decades on top? Mind over matter! In short, if you don’t mind then it simply doesn’t matter.

Learn from a lesson set forth by Satchel Paige in today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

