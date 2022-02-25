Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Outjump The Competition – The Jesse Owens Story

Get Up Erica
We may be nearing the end of Black History Month, but that’s not stopping Dr. Willie Jolley from using every single day remaining in February to pay tribute to an African American pioneer for his “Wake Up & Win” report.

Today we focus on the resilient story of Jesse Owens, a track and field icon that famously proved the nefarious Adolf Hitler wrong by winning big during the unforgettable 1936 Summer Olympics.

Even with Hitler’s racist ideology that Black athletes couldn’t compete on the same level as their German counterparts, Owens entered Berlin during that fateful competition and won four gold medals – one for every event he competed in. Not even the pressure of two foot faults — one more and he would’ve been disqualified! — was enough to keep Owens off his game; by focusing on his dream, the third and final time proved to be the one that saw him outjump each of his competitors.

Learn how to “outjump the competition” by taking cues from the life of Jesse Owens below in a special “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

