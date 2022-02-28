Get Up Erica
Bishop Marvin Sapp Talks New Single “All In Your Hands” & His Search For The Next Young Gospel Star

A music legend in his own right, Bishop Marvin Sapp is still one of the most powerful forces in gospel music nearly three decades since his self-titled debut album in 1996.

To help premiere his new single, “All In Your Hands,” Sapp joins Erica & GRIFF in the Get Up! church to explain how he’s stayed relevant all these years, in addition to his hopes on one day ushering in a new and young gospel star to continue his legacy within the genre.

 

Bishop Sapp explained to us that, much like many gospel acts of his era, ministry today is done on a completely different scale and the changes forced him to alter his own plan of executing the word. Through the new technological advancements, he’s learned to adapt with great efforts that have offered him the opportunity to develop a new label that will soon see fresh acts debuting in gospel music. We can’t wait to see who he brings to the light!

Hear our full interview with gospel legend Marvin Sapp below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell, and look out for his new single “All In Your Hands” beginning March 4:

 

 

