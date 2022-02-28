Get Up! Presents ‘How It Started vs. How It’s Going’ Featuring Juan Winans [Watch]

Get Up Erica
For Black History Month, Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell has spotlighted some of the rich history and legacy of our culture in the ‘How It Stared vs. How It’s Going’ series.

Now, on the last day of Black History Month, we spotlight the legendary Winans Family in ‘How It Started vs. How It’s Going Featuring Juan Winans.‘ Juan, a 3rd Generation member of the Winans will speak about his family’s rich history, their legacy and give us a bit of an inside look at one of Gospel music’s most celebrated families.

Watch this amazing conversation with Erica, GRIFF, and Juan and learn more from our How It Started vs. How It’s Going series! Also, listen to Juan with sister Deborah Joy in their single “Never On My Own” below:

