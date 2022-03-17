Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: The Story Of St. Patrick

Get Up Erica
Happy St Patrick’s Day!

Many people across the world celebrate the life and legacy of Saint Patrick every March 17th, but few know the true story behind the legend and his inspiring plight to become world-renowned as the “Apostle of Ireland.”

For today’s “Wake Up & Win,” Dr. Willie Jolley gives a brief summary of his influential life story and why he’s so deserving of this annual holiday.

From being a captured slave for years in Ireland and then escaping thanks to his faith in God, then returning to Ireland to spread the world of Christianity, Saint Patrick stands as a prime example of what hard work, prayer and perseverance can lead to.

Before you go out tonight wearing green, learn a few facts about St. Patrick below on “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” via Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

 

