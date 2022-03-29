PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

We are days away from the end of Women’s History Month and GRIFF took the time to spotlight some of the women in his life including Get Up!’s own Erica Campbell. Campbell, who just released her newest single “Positive” has a billboard live in New York’s Time Square!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Listen to GRIFF put the spotlight on the ladies and congrats Erica! AIN’T HE ALRIGHT!!!

CLICK THE PHOTO BELOW & LISTEN TO ERICA CAMPBELL’S NEW SINGLE “POSITIVE”

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Joys and Concerns: Erica Got A Billboard in Times Square! was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: