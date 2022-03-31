Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In the Bible, Luke 15:11–32, the story or “Parable of the Prodigal Son,” a father has two sons. The youngest son asks for the entire portion of his inheritance from his father. After receiving his inheritance, the son becomes extravagant, loses it all, and becomes destitute.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The son returned home poor, begging his father to let him return as a servant. However, the father welcomed back with a celebration and a welcoming party. The oldest son becomes jealous but hears his fathers words “you are ever with me, and all that I have is yours, but thy younger brother was lost and now he is found.”

In the latest installment of E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories, Erica and GRIFF with the help of Gospel star Todd Dulaney tell this amazing story about redemption in the only way the Get Up! Church can.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

E&G True Hollywood Bible Stories ‘The Story Of The Prodigal Son’ Featuring Todd Dulaney was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: