PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Psalm 96 1:3 says “Sing to the LORD a new song; sing to the LORD, all the earth. Sing to the LORD, praise his name; proclaim his salvation day after day. Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous deeds among all peoples.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In today’s Ericaism, Erica speaks about singing YOUR Song. We sing for many things, emotions, joy, on and off-key. But Zephaniah 3:17 says God SINGS! (The Lord your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save; he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you by his love; he will exult over you with loud singing).

Studies say singing will soothe you and live longer lives. So use your voice. If a song can lead slaves to freedom, it can lead you to freedom. If a song can lead people to deliverance, it can lead you to it as well.

Sing your song! Do not underestimate that power.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ericaism “Sing Your Song” was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On AM 1310: The Light: