Keyla Richardson Talks Overcoming Nerves In Her First Movie Role & Debuts Brand New Single [Get Up! Exclusive]

We welcome Keyla Richardson to Get Up! church, a native of Pensacola, Florida, and a Season 9 Sunday’s Best finalist. As if that wasn’t enough, she will also be making her acting debut in an upcoming BET+ movie!

Keyla and the crew discuss an array of topics ranging from debuting her new song “We Worship You” & to what the single means to her personally.

A triple threat when it comes to the entertainment world, Kayla does open up about the early nerves she dealt with, working with Vivica A. Fox & BeBe Winans, and what we can expect from her role. Due Season movie on BET+ is a drama that follows a young singer as she tries to revive her dreams through gospel music.

Due Season premieres on BET+ on April 14, 2022, but in the meantime, catch our full interview above!

