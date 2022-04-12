Judge Melodee Armstrong Gives Ketanji Brown Jackson Her Rightful Flowers

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

It’s hard not to gush over newly-appointed U.S. Supreme Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman in history to be confirmed for the position.

To give some insight on what the next steps are for KBJ, we had Judge Melodee Armstrong call in to give a full rundown on what she brings to the table, in addition to why her prior qualifications are a key factor to the change we need to see happening in Washington right now.

Aside from the pleasure we get out of hearing one strong Black queen giving another Black queen her flowers, it’s actually highly informational to hear what Melodee has to say on why we should feel safe putting our trust in Justice Jackson’s lifetime appointment to the highest court on America.

Allow Judge Melodee Armstrong to break down the facts when it comes to Ketanji Brown Jackson below on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

