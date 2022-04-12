Dr. Jamal Bryant Provides A ‘Resurrection Escape Plan’ For Good Friday

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

As worshipers everywhere are currently celebrating Holy Week, the Get Up! church had the pleasure of being joined by Dr. Jamal Bryant to deliver a few wise words that will make you look at Resurrection in a whole new light.

Dr. Bryant’s perspective when it comes to the Resurrection of Jesus is learning from His understanding of knowing when to walk away. You may not be making that trek with fresh holes in your limbs like the Lord did long ago, but the message behind how hard that decision is to make can be a vital life lesson.

Get the unfiltered message below from Dr. Jamal Bryant on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:

