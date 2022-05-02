PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley starts a series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you win right now from his book “It Only Takes a Minute To Change Your Life.” Today’s principle is “Decide What You Want.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Dr. Jolley: Step number one is to decide what you want. That’s right, decide what you want. Sounds so simple yet if you ask most people what they want, they cannot tell you. They can quickly tell you what they do not want. But they cannot tell you what they do want. They will say things like, well, I don’t want to do this, or I don’t want to do that but they really can clearly state definitively what they do want.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

So step number one is for you to stop and think and clarify what you want. Not what you don’t want. But what do you want? Once you decide you will be on your way to living your dream. Try it works. Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG – Decide What You Want was originally published on getuperica.com