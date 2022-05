PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday May 20th 2022

Pizza With Police & Pastors!

Date: This Monday May 23rd from 11AM – 12:30 PM

Location: Castleton UMC 7101 N Shadeland Ave

Hosted by Community Engagement Bureau & Rev. Dr. Cynthia Reynolds

Questions? Concerns? Recruiting?

Open Lines 1:30 PM – End of Show