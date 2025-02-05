Contact Praise Indy
Advertise With Praise Indy!
Expand your brand’s reach and connect with a dedicated audience by advertising with Praise Indy!
Our trusted radio station and dynamic website offer unparalleled access to a loyal, engaged community.
Whether you’re looking to amplify your message on-air or online, Praise Indy provides the perfect platform to share your story and grow your business.
Reach out today and see the difference a powerful partnership can make!
For online and/or radio advertising inquiries please contact:
317-480-1310 – WTLC-AM
Praise Indy
Sales Manager: Andrea Geiger – ageiger@radio-one.com
Operations Manager: Karen Vaughn – kvaughn@radio-one.com
Regional Online Editor: Nicholas Cottongim – nicholas.cottongim@radio-one.com
Promotions Director: Thomas Englert – tenglert@radio-one.com
More from Praise Indy