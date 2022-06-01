PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday May 31st 2022

Preparing for SNAP Benefit Changes @salvationarmyindiana

“June 1st marks the end of emergency enhanced SNAP benefits for Hoosiers statewide. In anticipation of increased demand, The Salvation Army Indiana Division is working to ensure that feeding programs and food pantries run by the organization across the state can continue to meet the needs of their communities.”

Request Assistance or Give at 1-800-589-1037Full Article: https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/…/preparing-for…/

Phone Guest:

Dena Simpson – Divisional Social Services Director, The Salvation Army, Indiana Division

Open Lines About Gun Control