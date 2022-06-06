Community Connection
Community Connection Thursday June 2nd 2022

Indianapolis Recorder Sport’s Writer Danny Bridges

 

CPR & First Aid Training

“Emergencies leave us feeling helpless, but they don’t have to. Take two minutes to learn Hands-Only CPR™ now. 70 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes. When a person has a cardiac arrest, immediate CPR can double or triple their chance of survival. Prepare to save a life, find a CPR course near you today.”

Find a class near you: https://cpr.heart.org/en/course-catalog-search

Now through June 7th, the American Heart Association is recognizing National CPR and AED Awareness week.

Phone Guest:

Tim Harms – Senior Director Of Communications American Heart Association

Bruce Richardson – CPR Survivor

 

Find Your Family, Know Your Roots – Free Genealogy Assistance and discussion about the importance of oral history in Black family genealogy with the Harrison Center

This Saturday, June 4th 1:00pm – 4:00pm

About: “Bring family photos and join author/historian Eunice Trotter, genealogy expert Charles Barker, and photographer/historian William Rasdell for a workshop presentation followed by professional genealogical assistance from the Indiana African American Genealogy Group to help you start your family tree.”

Event information: https://attend.indypl.org/event/6688695

Phone Guest:

Joanna Taft – Executive Director at the Harrison Center for the Arts

Eunice Trotter – Journalist, Author, Community Activist

