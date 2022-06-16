PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday June 15th 2022

Dealing With Deception with Dr. Meleeka Clary-Ghosh Thursday, June 16th from 1PM to 3PM

Hamilton County Courthouse Lawn 1 N. 8th St. Noblesville, IN 46060

About: This event is to help raise awareness for all those who have experienced child custody battles, domestic abuse, and courtroom corruption. Meet Dr. Clary Ghosh and members of the community as she speaks on her own experiences and listens to others that have faced unjust court practices and traumatic child custody battles.

Learn more about her new radio program “Dealing With Deception” set to air on AM1310 every Tuesday evening from 6:30 PM to 7PM ! Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100014574514388

Open Lines