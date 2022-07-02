PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

“BET AWARDS” Delivers Memorable Moment

With Kirk Franklin

Los Angeles, CA – While multi-award winning Kirk Franklin, has become known for his many gifts and talents, he is also known for delivering prolific acceptance speeches. Sunday night during the BET Awards 2022 was no exception, when he and Lil Baby X, shared the BET Awards 2022 Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for their hit song, We Win.

During his acceptance speech Franklin said, “My job is to not only serve you, but my job is to also serve the next generation. I have up here, (on stage beside him) the next generation. And one thing I have always had a problem with when it comes to our elders is, a lot of times, they will hold a position until they die and they don’t pass the baton and they die with the baton. So many of us have died of financial poverty, because those who had the wealth, didn’t pass the baton. So many Black churches, died in ignorance, because the pastor would not step down and pass the baton. So tonight, because I’ve been blessed, I want to be a blessing, to the next generation. MAVERICK CITY, deserves this baton! MAVERICK CITY… the next generation of Gospel Music.