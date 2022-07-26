PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Tuesday July 26th 2022

Digital Indy Far East Magazine Is Online & FREE!!!

You can also get a printed copy!

About: “Indy Far East is a multi-media platform developed to share the stories of people working to enhance the quality of life on the city’s far east side. The collaboration between the Next Generation Initiative and the MSD of Warren Township consists of the indyfareastmag.com website, a print and digital monthly magazine, a podcast and social media outlets.”Editor In Chief At The Indy Far East Magazine, Dennis Jarrett Joins Us Live On Community Connection!

Indy Far East Magazine : https://indyfareastmag.com/

Phone Guest:

Dennis Jarrett – Editor-In –Chief, “The Indy Far East” Magazine

Community Outreach Resource & Education

From The Indiana Civil Rights Commission

August 1st – 4th 9AM – 5PM at the John Boner Neighborhood Center (2236 East 10th St. Indianapolis, IN 46201)

“The John Boner Neighborhood Center will serve as a satellite location for our complaint intake program. With an intake Specialist onsite, Hoosiers will be able to file discrimination complaints, gather educational resources, and get their questions answered about protection from discrimination.”

Phone Guest:

Virgil Giles – Deputy Director, External Affairs, Indiana Civil Rights Commission

A. T. Ryan – Indiana Civil Rights Commission Public Outreach & Education Manager.