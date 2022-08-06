THE 37TH ANNUAL STELLAR GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS PREMIERES SUNDAY, AUGUST 7 ON BET AND BET HER

(CHICAGO) August 5, 2022 — The highly anticipated Gospel event of the year, the 37th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards, is set to air this Sunday, August 7, at 8 pm ET / PT, on BET and BET Her. Hosted by recording artists Jekalyn Carr and Kierra Sheard-Kelly, this year’s celebration promises to inspire audiences across the globe with uplifting performances from a variety of new and emerging Gospel artists, as well as standard bearers in the industry. This year’s ceremony will also be syndicated in various local markets across the country between August 13 and September 11, 2022. A full list of stations can be found at www.thestellarawards.com The Stellar Awards, which taped live on July 16th at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia, will feature many spirited moments that celebrate Gospel music while also spreading the good news