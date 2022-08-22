PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG is “The Power of Responsibility in Relationships.”

Dr. Willie Jolley: I want to encourage you to tune in to the third hour of “The Today Show,” today. Today, this morning I will be featured with my wife and we talk about the topic “How To Adult.” One of the issues we will discuss is how important it is to take responsibility, which means to respond with your best ability. And it is especially important in our relationships, every man to make the most of adulthood, we must also respond in a positive manner to the changes and challenges that come with being an adult. Like being financially responsible and doing what we say we will do. In life and marriage, those are two major points that can make your marriage better or worse.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

You must take responsibility and do what we say we’re going to do. If you don’t, it’s gonna get worse. It really does make a big difference. Do what you say you’re going to do take responsibility and then tune in for the third hour of “The Today Show,” today hear me and my wife did give tips on how to adult and this time of changing challenge.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley Principles To Win BIG: The Power of Responsibility in Relationships was originally published on getuperica.com