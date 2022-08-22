PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Monday August 22nd 2022

“Ride With Us In Honor Of The Life Of Indianapolis Native And African-American World Champion Cyclist, Marshall “Major” Taylor!

Sat, August 27th, Michigan St. between Alabama/New Jersey 307 Michigan St. Indianapolis, IN 46204

Honor Major Taylor Ride – 9 AM

Mini Major Taylor Ride – 10 AM

More Info Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/honor-major-taylor-ride-pb-zipp-mini-major-taylor-ride-pb-pnc-registration-359749579677?fbclid=IwAR1anSEHQmOyh7h6YduKUGlapgufbwV9wUQJ3-9SgjyN7dInEAyWV3HqzHk

About: “People of all ages, skills, and levels of ability are welcome to join us for this FUN, FREE community ride. This ride is made possible through the generous support of our friends at Zipp….The Mini Major Taylor Ride will end at the Rise ‘N Roll Bakery downtown on New York St. Kids will receive a free donut upon completion of their ride! Just mention that you rode the ride to receive your treat.”

Dan Lee, Zipp Content Manager, Of The “Honor Majoy Taylor Ride” From IU Health Momentum Indy Joined Us Live!

Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival

“This Is Not Who We Are” Airing Sunday August 28th

A Part Of The Block Category: Society & Jusice 5:55PM-8:35PM

About: “Directed by Beret E. Strong and Katrina MillerExploration of the gap between the progressive self-image of Boulder, Colorado and the lived experiences of its small but resilient Black community is interwoven with the firsthand recollection of Zayd Atkinson, a university student who was threatened by an armed police officer outside his dorm and lived to tell the story many Black men do not survive to tell. This is [Not] Who We Are opens pathways for dialogue, insight, and change.”

Tickets & More Info Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ibdff-2022-tickets-361007452007

https://www.thisisnotwhowearefilm.com/

Executive Director of Common Cause Indiana Julie Vaughn Joined Us Live!

https://www.facebook.com/commoncauseindiana

Topics:

Jackie Walorski Seat

GOP Media Silence On Passage Of State’s Abortion Bill

New Law In Illinois That Creates A Permanent List Of People Who Get Absentee Ballots

And More!