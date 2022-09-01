PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday September 1st 2022

Open Lines 1:00 – 2: 00 PM

2:00 – 2:30 PM – New Investigative Report On Payday Loan Companies And Fraudulent Organizations With The Better Business Bureau

Info: https://www.bbb.org/article/investigations/27468-bbb-study-predatory-payday-loan-companies-and-fraudsters-thrive-among-uneven-laws-and-stolen-data?fbclid=IwAR2ZTv-n22VtopAypMvlu4vJI0tg61PiT2j9T7kc1T9AMFu02Qr1bREKeSk

Jennifer Adamany Director Of Communication At The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Sports Writer Danny Bridges Of The Indianapolis Recorder Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sports Segment!