Community Connection Tuesday September 13th 2022

1:00 – 1:30 PM: Open Lines

1:30 PM – 2PM: Learn About Last Night’s City County Council Meeting From Maggie Lewis.

Maggie Lewis Is The City County Council Majority Leader And City Council District 10 Representative.Maggie Lewis: https://www.maggiealewis.com/?fbclid=IwAR2kcXQpjXiSzEbQgItY079POMz6v6uQBe8U8wk0c2cIW2QHvTFKSzKzwnA

2PM – End Of Show: Ride-Along’s Are Back With IMPD

IMPD Deputy Cheif Of Operations Josh Barker Joined Us Live On Community Connection!

Ride-Along Info:”Use this form to request a ride-along with an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer. https://www.indy.gov/activity/request-ride-along?fbclid=IwAR0zaFrxjGz-mhZqvRzkmZrJEuZvXHn5BNYnZmgnk2VVW8fSeM9SQrLplOY

During a ride-along, you ride with an on-duty police officer in a police vehicle. You can do this two times per year.To participate in the program, you must be at least 18 years old.

You must also agree to undergo a complete police records check.”

Topics included but not limited to:

Crime Levels,Hiring,Community Participation, and Ride-Alongs