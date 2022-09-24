PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Canton Spirituals Member Josh Myles Releases Solo Album

NEVER LET ME DOWN: Live In Tupelo, MS

NEVER LET ME DOWN: Live In Tupelo, MS Album By Josh Myles

Features Paul Porter, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson and George Dean

Tupelo, MS — Josh Myles is a rapidly rising talent and singer with the legendary group The Canton Spirituals. He is an award-winning musician who composed and produced the 2020 Stellar Award-winning Quartet Group of The Year collaboration with Keith Wonderboy Johnson, “Believe In Yourself.”

Josh has contributed his songwriting skills to many artists, including Evelyn Turrentine Agee, The Canton Spirituals, The Gospel Four, and Pastor Tim Rogers. He stepped out as a solo artist this year, releasing an impressive series of soulful and savory singles. Determined to continue making his imprint in Gospel music, Josh held his first live recording and has released his debut solo album NEVER LET ME DOWN – Live In Tupelo, MS.

Josh gathered the elite singers and icons of Gospel Quartet to join him on this album. “Oh The Joy” features Stellar Award-winning singer Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson. “Holy Ghost” features multiple award-winning singer from The Christianaires, Paul Porter, and the legendary George Dean from The Gospel Four makes an appearance on “I Found Jesus”. Dennis Mitchell, Pastor Armondo Adams and CaDarius Price also make appearances on the album.

You can also experience this live Quartet album infused with Soul, Blues, and Contemporary Gospel via video on his YouTube channel – MylesHouse Music. Watch and immerse in Josh’s versatility, dynamic energy, and anointed flow on his single “I Wish.”