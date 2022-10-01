Kirk Franklin Launches Second Season Of ‘Good Words With Kirk Franklin’

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

KIRK FRANKLIN AND SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCH

SECOND SEASON OF

GOOD WORDS WITH KIRK FRANKLIN TODAY

Kirk Franklin Interviews Influential Artists And Leaders

Including John Boyega, Tamron Hall, Omarion And More

First Episode Featuring Tamar Braxton Is Available Today

New York, NY – September 26, 2022 – Sixteen-time GRAMMY-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Kirk Franklin and Sony Music Entertainment today announced the launch of its second season of Good Words With Kirk Franklin. Through intimate discussions exploring faith, redemption, and the realities of today’s world, Franklin invites listeners into shared moments with some of the biggest names across entertainment. Premiering today, the first episode includes a candid conversation with Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Tamar Braxton.

Throughout this season, Franklin will lead thought-provoking conversations with some of today’s most impactful leaders and artists, including Dr. Bernice A. King, Iyanla Vanzant, John Boyega, Jenifer Lewis, Karamo Brown, Omarion, Tamron Hall, Tobe and Fat Nwigwe, W. Kamau Bell and more. Together, they engage and explore their thoughts around race, religion, politics, music and self-expression. The conversations will make space for laughter, joy and lighter moments.

“Good Words is a podcast where culture meets faith and a place where my guests can be real and open like you have never heard before,” said Franklin. “I’m excited to return for a second season and share more enlightening conversations with some of my favorite artists and thought leaders.”

Good Words with Kirk Franklin is produced by Janicia Francis and Danielle Jones-Wesley at Somethin’ Else, a Sony Music Entertainment company.

Subscribers on Apple Podcasts can access weekly episodes ad-free. Listeners can subscribe to Good Words with Kirk Franklin on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher. For more information on other Sony podcasts, follow @SonyPodcasts on Twitter and Instagram.