Grammy Award-winner Kierra Sheard-Kelly called in to talk with Erica Campbell & Griff about her brand new single featuring Pastor Mike Jr.

Prior to debuting “Miracles”, she opens up about what this song means to her, the best part of her married life, her best food dish, and how her clothing line is doing.

“Oh, we know we were married is good. It has more suburban days in the ghetto, but it’s so exciting. We are just learning how to do life together. So it’s amazing.”

Check out the full interview with one of the best voices on the planet below & be sure to support her new song, “Miracles”.

Kierra Sheard Shares The Best Parts of Marriage Life & New Single “Miracles” [Interview] was originally published on getuperica.com