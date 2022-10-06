Community Connection Thursday October 6th 2022
Steps To Expungement Event | This Saturday Oct. 8th, 10 AM – 4PM | 1806 Columbia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46202- Presented By The Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety
Expungement Screening
Expungement Processing
First Come, First Serve
Also On Site:
Voter Registration
Job Oppertunities
Food Resources
Housing Resources
Phone Guest:
Carlette Duffy – Deputy Director of Programming and Management At The City of Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety
The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Teaches Us Pertinent Info On Catching Scams!
Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker
The Director Of Communication Jennifer Adamany Joined Us Live!
Topics:
How to spot an impersonator in your text messages
BBB Investigation into online scams
etc.
Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sports Segment!
Subscribe To The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/