Community Connection Thursday October 6th 2022

Steps To Expungement Event | This Saturday Oct. 8th, 10 AM – 4PM | 1806 Columbia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46202- Presented By The Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety

Expungement Screening

Expungement Processing

First Come, First Serve

Also On Site:

Voter Registration

Job Oppertunities

Food Resources

Housing Resources

Phone Guest:

Carlette Duffy – Deputy Director of Programming and Management At The City of Indianapolis Office of Public Health & Safety

The Better Business Bureau Serving Central Indiana Teaches Us Pertinent Info On Catching Scams!

Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker

The Director Of Communication Jennifer Adamany Joined Us Live!

Topics:

How to spot an impersonator in your text messages

BBB Investigation into online scams

etc.

Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Sports Writer Danny Bridges Joined Us Live For His Weekly Sports Segment!

Subscribe To The Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper Here: https://indianapolisrecorder.com/