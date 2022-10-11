CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

New Show Alert!

Willie Moore Jr. will join comedian Vena E. (@yesimprettyvee) for the new show “What’s Cooking: Atlanta.” Vena E. and Moore Jr. will be traveling around “The A” looking for the best eats, hottest restaurants, and some hidden gems.

Check out the trailer below:

Mark your calendars! “What’s Cooking: Atlanta” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 19th at 9:30/8:30c only on My Cleo TV!

Willie Moore Jr. to Be Featured In New Cleo TV Series 'What's Cooking: Atlanta'