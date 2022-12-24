PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

According to the bellereport.com

Winter Virtual Course Registration

Now Open for the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at

Virginia Union University

Course instructors include award-winning gospel artist,

Vashawn Mitchell and notable producers and gospel music executives

– Winter 2023 registration is now open for the Hezekiah Walker Center for Gospel Music at Virginia Union University. Classes begin on January 7.

The Center will offer several courses ranging from Gospel Heritage to more career-oriented courses, such as Song Writing, Publishing and Licensing. This semester, two additional courses have been added: Business of Gospel Music and How to Become a Music Producer.

Returning instructors include entrepreneur and founder of Gospel Today Magazine, Dr. Teresa Hairston, President of the Henrico Ministers’ Conference, Rev. Zynora D. Manson and award-winning gospel artist, Ted Winn. This winter, three additional instructors will join the group: award-winning gospel producer, singer and songwriter, Vashawn Mitchell, music producer and creative consultant, Trent Phillips and award-winning composer and music executive, Stanley Brown.

Classes are virtual, with each session spanning four weeks. Students have the option of registering for one session (four classes) for $99 or all three sessions (12 classes and a free master class) for $249. Students will receive a certificate upon completion of each course.

For more information and to register, visit hezwalkeratvuu.com.