Introducing: Trevone Perry Debuts His Single “Alright Alright.”

Every Friday here on Get Up! Morning’s With Erica Campbell we spotlight some of the best of the newest talent in Gospel in our Introducing series. We kick off 2023 with Trevone Perry of Trevone Perry & Team DP! The Brooklyn native is not only a singer-songwriter, but he is also a choir director and writer, and radio host. He’s shared stages with artists like Bishop Hezekiah Walker, J. Moss, and Tye Tribbett.

Perry stops by the Get Up! Church to debut his single, “Alright Alright.”

Perry explains what the song means to him, saying “Oh man, this all means everything to me. It’s you know it’s a song where I see it as not the glass is half empty but it’s half full you know no matter how bad things have been everything is getting ready to be all right. So that’s what this song means to me.”

Perry talks to Erica and GRIFF about some of the big moments that await him and Team DP in 2023, a new clothing label and gives an inspirational message.

