Video Shows Young Thug Conduct ‘Hand-To-Hand’ Drug Deal In Court, Reporter Says

A video recorded during jury selection for Young Thug‘s RICO trial shows the rapper and his co-defendant conducting a drug deal in a Fulton County courtroom, according to a reporter who tweeted the footage on Thursday.

It all apparently happened on Wednesday.

Michael Seiden of WSB-TV tweeted the footage that he said his colleague, WSB-TV reporter Mark Winne, “obtained.” It “shows the moment prosecutors accuse Young Thug and his co defendant Kahlieff Adams of conducting a ‘hand-to-hand’ drug deal in court,” Seiden tweeted as part of a Twitter thread.

Seiden said Young Thug was busted in court and forced to give up a pill he was given by Adams.

“Prosecutors say the surveillance shows Adams walk over to where Young Thug is seated with his attorney and then drop a Percocet in his hand,” Seiden continued in a subsequent tweet. “A deputy confronts Young Thug and he turns over the pill to authorities.”

Seiden also claimed that Adams was confronted by authorities and had other drugs on him, too.

“When deputies searched Adams, they found him in possession of Percocet, marijuana and tobacco wrapped in plastic and food seasonings to conceal the odor of weed, according to investigators,” Seiden added.

Adams was suspected of swallowing at least some of the other drugs in an apparent attempt to conceal any evidence, according to Seiden.

“INVESTIGATORS: Adams was taken to Grady Hospital after he appeared to ingest other items of contraband in an effort to conceal the extent of his crimes within the courtroom,” Seiden tweeted.

Seiden also tweeted a separate video of one of Young Thug’s lawyers claiming his client was innocent of conducting a drug deal in court.

“Mr. Williams had nothing to do with what went on in the courtroom yesterday,” Keith Adams said. “One of the co-defendants on his way to the restroom attempted to pass something to Mr. Williams, who immediately turned it over to the deputy.”

When asked if it was a Percocet given to Young Thug, Adams replied, “We don’t know what it is.”

Prosecutors filed a motion on Thursday to document the alleged drug deal.

From WSB:

The motion detailed the incident, saying Kahlieff Adams walked unattended over to Williams and extended his closed right hand to the rapper. Williams then extended his open right hand and accepted an item later found to be Percocet. Williams then closed his hand and placed it under the table where he was seated, the motion reads.

The motion goes on to say that deputies found Percocet, marijuana, tobacco and other contraband wrapped in plastic and food seasoning on Kahlieff Adams.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office says any charging decision for the incident will be made after a full investigation.

Prosecutors have labeled YSL, the rapper’s music label, as a criminal gang and charged him with a 65-count indictment alleging crimes ranging from murder and attempted armed robbery to conspiracy to violate the state Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. Young Thug and 28 members of his YSL record label, including popular rapper Gunna, were arrested in May and charged with RICO-related offenses. Many of them have taken plea deals, leaving just 14 defendants for the trial.

Jury selection began last week and was expected to last as long as six weeks.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said it would wait until an investigation is completed to decide whether criminal charges are warranted.

