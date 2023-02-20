Kierra Sheard Kelly Talks New Single “God Is Good” With Stanley Brown, Karen Clark Sheard & Hezekiah Walker + More

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Friend of the Get Up! Church, Kierra Sheard Kelly stops by to premiere her brand new single with Stanley Brown, her mother Karen Clark Sheard & Hezekiah Walker entitled “God Is Good.”

Sheard Kelly speaks on the record saying “It’s so special. So when I was nine years old, my actual first debut was with Stanley Brown, who did the production on this record, along with my brother Jay Drew Sheard and Rodney jerkins. So it kind of brings it back home, but it brings it back home with my mommy, who actually put me on the map. So it’s super special and I was super excited to be a part of.”

Ki Ki tells GRIFF and TJ how it feels to sing with her mother, Karen Clark Sheard. Kelly’s new book “The Vibes You Feel: What I’ve Learned about Life and Relationships through the Holy Spirit” is set to be released in May and she gives the details plus thoughts on her first book “Big Bold and Beautiful.”

