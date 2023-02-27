PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Do The Work and Watch The Magic Happen”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

WATCH BELOW

READ BELOW

Hey, it’s another great day. This is Doctor Willie Jolley and we’ve recently talked about the fact that there are two ways to get to any goal: Mentors and mistakes. Both will get you there if you don’t quit, but one get you there with less headaches and heartaches. I remember when I was a newly married man. I went across the street from my home and talked to a neighbor who had been married for over 50 years and asked him what was the secret to his success. And he said, “young man, when you got married did you say before the preacher, I do.?” I say yes, Sir. He said, “ok, now do!”

Do the work and treat your wife like a queen and she would treat you like a king. So the message for you today is to do. Do the work necessary to create a happy marriage and treat each other like royalty. And it will bless your life and bless your marriage.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

‘Do The Work and Watch The Magic Happen’ | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com